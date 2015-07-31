LONDON, July 31 Lloyd Banking Group
said it had set aside a further 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2
billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking
its total bill for the scandal to 13.4 billion pounds.
Lloyds reported a first half statutory profit of 1.2 billion
pounds, up 38 percent but below analysts' expectations of 1.9
billion as a result of the additional charge to for mis-sold
payment protection insurance (PPI).
The bank also said it would consider returning capital to
shareholders through one-off dividends or share buy backs from
the end of this year if its core capital is higher than 12
percent plus the equivalent of one year's dividend payment.
($1 = 0.6408 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)