LONDON Oct 28 Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank.

Lloyds, Europe's second-biggest bank by market value, on Wednesday reported an underlying profit of 2 billion pounds in the third-quarter, down from 2.2 billion pounds a year ago. Statutory profit, or pretax profit without one-offs, was 958 million pounds.

Britain's financial regulator said in October that it intended to set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance or payment protection insurance, a decision that was seen as positive for Lloyds. ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)