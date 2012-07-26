LONDON, July 26 Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds Banking Group said it had increased funds set aside for compensating customers mis-sold insurance by a further 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter.

Britain's biggest retail bank said its underlying profit increased by 715 million pounds to 1.064 billion pounds in the first half, ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.03 billion, according to a poll of 20 analysts supplied by the company.

Lloyds has put aside 1.075 billion pounds to compensate for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance so far this year.