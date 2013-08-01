LONDON Aug 1 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group
said it expects to meet its targets on cost savings,
capital strength and margins earlier than expected, laying the
groundwork for Britain to start selling its stake in the bank.
Lloyds said it will start talks with regulators in the
coming months about restarting its dividend, seen as a key part
of Britain starting to offload its 39 percent holding in the
bank.
Lloyds reported a profit of 2.1 billion pounds for the six
months to the end of June, despite taking another 500 million
pounds charge for the mis-selling of insurance protection
products.
Britain is expected to start selling shares in the bank
shortly with a share sale of about 5 billion pounds.