* UBS forecasts extra 500 million pound provision

* Lloyds has already set aside 13.4 billion pounds

* Q3 underlying pretax profit seen at 2.2 bln stg

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Oct 27 Lloyds Banking Group is expected to set aside hundreds of millions of pounds more to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, adding to the 13.4 billion pound ($20.5 billion) bill it already anticipates, according to estimates from analysts and banking industry sources.

The mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) by banks and other financial services companies has cost the industry about 28 billion pounds in compensation and is Britain's most expensive consumer finance scandal.

Lloyds, Europe's second-biggest bank by market value, warned in July that if complaints about the policies remained at current levels it would need to set aside a further 1 billion pounds at the end of the year and another 2 billion next year.

Banking industry sources say that the rate of complaints being received by banks is falling but not at the pace banks had hoped for. Analysts at UBS forecast Lloyds would need to set aside another 500 million pounds to deal with the matter when it reports third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The increase is a blow to the bank and Britain's finance ministry, which is planning to sell at least 2 billion pounds worth of shares in Lloyds to private retail investors next spring to return the bank to full private ownership.

Lloyds was bailed out during the 2007-09 financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving the government with a 43 percent stake. That has been cut to less than 11 percent through sales to financial institutions.

Britain's financial regulator said this month that it aimed to set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation for PPI mis-selling to draw a line under the issue.

When Lloyds reports results on Wednesday the bank is expected to report a pretax profit before one-off items of 2.2 billion pounds, according to a Reuters poll of three analysts, unchanged from the year before. Pretax profit, including one-off items, is expected to come in at 1.7 billion. ($1 = 0.6525 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)