Feb 27 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Discretionary annual bonus awards of £369.5 million will be made for 2014

* Chief executive, antónio horta-osório, is expected to receive a deferred bonus award in amount of 535,083 shares

* Lloyds executive directors, george culmer and juan colombás are each expected to be granted a deferred bonus award