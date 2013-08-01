LONDON Aug 1 The chief executive of Lloyds
Banking Group said it is now in a position for Britain
to start selling its 20 billion pound stake in the lender,
although the timing is up to the finance ministry.
"It is up to the government to decide how and when to do it.
I believe we have completed the first phase ... the share price
is now in a position where the government can return taxpayers'
money at a profit," Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told
reporters on a conference call.
Lloyds said on Thursday it expects to meet its targets on
cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than
expected, adding to an expectation Britain may start selling its
shares this month or next.