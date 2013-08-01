LONDON Aug 1 Britain's government reiterated on
Thursday that it has no set timetable or target share price for
starting the sale of its 39 percent stake in state-backed bank
Lloyds.
"The government has set out its plan to take Britain's
banking system from rescue to recovery. As part of this, we have
said that we are now actively considering options for sales of
the taxpayer's shares in Lloyds," a spokesman for the Treasury
said after the bank announced earnings.
"We have also consistently said we have no set timetable or
target share price for beginning the return of Lloyds to the
private sector, and ensuring value for money for the taxpayer
will continue to be the overriding consideration for any sale."