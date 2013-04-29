MADRID, April 29 British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.

Under the agreement, Sabadell would hand over shares from its treasury stock in exchange for Lloyds' private and retail banking business in Spain, with 28 offices, worth close to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the newspaper said on Monday.

A stake of 1.5 to 2.0 percent in Sabadell is worth between 70 and 93 million euros at current market prices.