LONDON, April 20 Lloyds Banking Group said it would support plans by Britain's Conservative party to sell shares in the bank to private retail investors if they win May's general election.

Finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that he intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in Lloyds to small investors if the Conservatives win.

"The sale of the stake is clearly a matter for the government. We will support the government in whatever way is required in due course," a Lloyds spokesman said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)