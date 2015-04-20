BRIEF-Swiss Re 2017 nat cat budget unchanged after Cyclone Debbie - CFO
* nat cat budget unchanged for the year, Cyclone Debbie caused little bit larger nat cat losses than usually assumed for Q1
LONDON, April 20 Lloyds Banking Group said it would support plans by Britain's Conservative party to sell shares in the bank to private retail investors if they win May's general election.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that he intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in Lloyds to small investors if the Conservatives win.
"The sale of the stake is clearly a matter for the government. We will support the government in whatever way is required in due course," a Lloyds spokesman said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)
* nat cat budget unchanged for the year, Cyclone Debbie caused little bit larger nat cat losses than usually assumed for Q1
* Q1 group total interest income 4.31 billion shillings versus 5.01 billion shillings year ago