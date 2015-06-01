BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 1 Britain's finance ministry said on Monday that it would launch a sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to private retail investors in the next 12 months.
The government also said it would extend a trading facility enabling it to sell more shares in Lloyds until the end of the year.
Lloyds was bailed out at a cost of 20 billion pounds to taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis, leaving the government holding a 41 percent stake in the bank. It now owns 18.99 percent following a series of share sales. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering