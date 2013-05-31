BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
LONDON May 31 Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British lender's capital by 1.4 billion pounds.
Lloyds said in a regulatory statement on Friday it will realise a pre-tax gain of around 540 million pounds from the sale of the assets, which were sold to a number of different buyers, as it continues to cut its non-core assets.
The bank expects to complete the transaction in the first week of June.
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017