* Government share sale marks turnaround at state-backed
bank
* Sale a vindication for CEO after enforced absence
* Britain to raise 3.3 bln stg from sale
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 16 For Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio, Britain's move to sell a 3.3 billion pound ($5.3
billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group is a vindication
after his leadership was nearly derailed by health issues just
months into his tenure.
The Lloyds share sale, announced after Monday's close, caps
a remarkable 12 months for the 49-year-old, named 2013's "Banker
of the Year" as Lloyds returned to profit and the value of its
shares more than doubled, a turnaround all the more striking
following his rocky first year in the role.
The Portuguese banker was poached from Spain's Santander
, taking the helm in March 2011, but ended that year
taking two months off on doctors orders after suffering sleep
deprivation and exhaustion from the stresses of trying to
rehabilitate the ailing bank.
Horta-Osorio has described that experience as humbling, but
there is widespread praise for the way he bounced back.
"In this industry it can be a stigma to be off with anything
related to stress, so it's impressive to see him back and not
only fully recovered but with his credibility enhanced," said
one senior industry executive at a rival bank, who like several
others interviewed for this story asked not to be named.
On returning from his absence, Horta-Osorio cut the number
of executives directly reporting to him and in general tried to
have a better work-life balance. Colleagues say he delegates
more, but is still intensely hard-working and driven.
"Leadership is a lonely thing. When you have to make tough
decisions in relation to strategy or very important issues you
have to take them in the end alone," Horta-Osorio recently told
the BBC, in his first television interview since becoming
Lloyds' boss.
"In turnaround situations, such as in the case of Lloyds,
you really have to make very tough decisions in critical moments
and they normally can't be collegiate."
Former colleagues talk of Horta-Osorio's commanding presence
and authority and add that he can lay on the charm when
required.
"When Antonio walked in, the room would go quiet," said one.
"He had the potential to be quite intimidating. You had to
know all your facts and figures before meeting him, you had to
be prepared," said another.
Horta-Osorio has made some significant changes at Lloyds
that have been deemed successful, simplifying the business and
slimming down to focus on lending to UK households and
businesses and meet tougher regulatory requirements on capital.
But there have been bumps in the road.
Lloyds has repeatedly underestimated the cost of
compensating customers for mis-selling insurance products and
has now set aside 7.3 billion for the scandal, the most of any
bank.
Lawmakers are also examining why the bank pursued a deal to
sell hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank
prior to a 1.5 billion capital shortfall at the mutual being
revealed.
Despite those travails, analysts say the bank's turnaround
has been quicker than expected and its recovery smoother than
that of part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of Scotland.
Lloyds said in August it was ahead of schedule on its goals
for cost savings and capital strength after beating forecasts
with a near trebling of first-half underlying profit.
A relaxed Horta-Osorio was able to deliver those results
with a wide grin.
"When Antonio wants something to be done and finished and
clean it is done quickly," said Lloyds' Group Director of Retail
Alison Brittain.
The bank's return to health has vindicated Horta-Osario's
decision to join Lloyds rather than stay at Santander, where he
was head of its UK bank. He had been at Santander for 18 years
and its chairman Emilio Botin reportedly tried to keep him by
promising him the CEO role within two or three years.
The married father of three, a keen scuba diver and tennis
player, said his love of London was a big factor in his
decision. From an affluent Portuguese family, he may also have
political ambitions in his homeland, according to colleagues,
and has consciously maintained a high-profile there.
Horta-Osorio has proved he can work with government and
regulators in his tenure at Lloyds, largely avoiding the
tensions that led to his counterpart at RBS, Stephen Hester,
getting the sack in June in a move backed by Britain's finance
ministry.
His deft diplomacy was illustrated earlier this year when he
avoided a row over his pay by linking his future bonuses to a
sale of the government's shares.
"He drives his organisation very hard and does a great job
keeping his external stakeholders happy - regulators, Treasury,
ministers, politicians," a government source said.
After graduating in management and business from
Universidade Catolica Portuguesa and with an MBA from business
school INSEAD, Horta-Osorio started his career at Citigroup
in Portugal and later joined Goldman Sachs for two
years in New York and London, focusing on corporate finance
activities in Portugal.
He joined Santander in 1993, and ran operations in Portugal
and Brazil before arriving in Britain in 2004, after squeezing
in an advanced management program at Harvard, an 8-week
intensive course for senior managers.
"He knows the business inside out," said a colleague. "The
most striking about him is how in-depth his knowledge of the
bank he is running is."