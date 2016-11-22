(Adds details, comment from the bank)
LONDON Nov 22 Britain has cut its stake in
Lloyds Banking Group to just below 8 percent in a
renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership
over the next year.
Lloyds said in a statement on Tuesday the government had
reduced its stake in the bank by about 1 percentage point to
7.99 percent.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake in the bailed-out bank, last month resumed
share sales that were shelved almost a year ago because of
market turbulence.
"Today's announcement shows the further progress made in
returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and
enabling the taxpayer to get their money back," the bank said in
a statement.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound ($25.6 billion)
taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis,
leaving the state holding 43 percent.
British finance minister Philip Hammond is under pressure to
recoup cash from the government's stake in Lloyds and fellow
bailed-out bank Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) to relieve a
likely shortfall in the nation's finances.
The UK has recouped over 17 billion pounds of taxpayer cash
after it began selling off its stake in 2013.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
