By Jonathan Saul and Matt Scuffham
LONDON Nov 13 Lloyds Banking Group has
sold a $500 million-plus portfolio of shipping loans to cut its
exposure to the industry, sources familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
The deal for between $500 million and $550 million of loans
was done in the past two weeks, with Bank of America
seen as the most likely buyer, the sources said. Lloyds and Bank
of America both declined to comment.
Lloyds, 33 percent owned by the UK government, is selling
off non-core assets to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on
lending to British households and businesses.
"They are finally getting some movement from the market on
their shipping portfolio," one source said. "It looks like they
are aiming to shift the bigger stuff and I would not be
surprised to see more."
Lloyds has not given regular updates on the level of its
shipping market exposure, but it stood at 8 billion pounds
($12.7 billion) at the end of June 2012, not much reduced from
before the crisis.
In May sources told Reuters that Lloyds was aiming to sell
an estimated $500 million tranche of its shipping book. The
sources said that Lloyds took a near 50 percent loss last year
on a separate $750 million tranche of shipping loans it sold to
U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital.
"The bank is in good shape and it has cleared the decks,"
another source said. "It has already allocated provision and
losses for the shipping portfolio. They are willing to take the
loss and are winding it down as quickly as possible."
The first source estimated that the latest sale was priced
at a discount of about 45 percent.
Britain aims to offload its stakes in Lloyds and
state-backed rival Royal Bank of Scotland as soon as
possible, having provided a combined 66 billion pounds to keep
the banks afloat during the 2008 financial crisis.
RBS and Lloyds are among several European banks trying to
reduce their exposure to shipping loans as they cut their
balance sheets to become less risky and tougher regulations
require them to hold more capital, making loans less profitable.
Earlier this week sources said RBS was in talks to sell a
shipping loans worth close to $800 million, with Bank of America
seen as a leading contender to buy the loans.