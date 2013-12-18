LONDON Dec 18 Lloyds Banking Group has
sold billions of dollars in shipping loans in recent months as
the British bank accelerates its exit from the sector and
reduces capital exposure, ship finance sources said on
Wednesday.
Lloyds, its British rival Royal Bank of Scotland and
Germany's Commerzbank and HSH are among
European banks seeking to sell shipping loans to investors
including private equity funds to strengthen their balance
sheets.
The sources said Lloyds' shipping portfolio was now worth in
the region of $1.5 billion to $3 billion.
Lloyds has not given regular updates on its shipping market
exposure but it stood at 7 billion pounds ($11.37 billion) at
the end of 2012.
"Lloyds has been actively deleveraging in this area as with
other non-core assets," one banking source said.
The sources said Lloyds had offloaded parts of its shipping
portfolio to private equity funds and more discreetly to other
banks.
"They are doing a good job writing it down and they are
packaging and selling it off to strategic buyers," one ship
finance source said.
Lloyds is 33 percent owned by the UK government, which wants
it to focus on lending to British households and businesses. It
needs to plug an 8.6-billon-pound shortfall identified by
Britain's financial regulator in June before it can persuade the
regulator to allow it to pay dividends again.
RBS said on Wednesday it was placing its entire shipping
business inside a 'capital resolution group', which would house
its internal 'bad bank', but does not plan to exit the shipping
industry entirely.
Separately, struggling German public-sector lender HSH
Nordbank said on Wednesday it had secured $700 million in
funding from Citigroup, backed with 30 ship loans from
HSH's portfolio, as part of efforts to diversify its
refinancing.
Shipping companies say the sector will continue to face
tighter lending conditions given the scale-back by many banks.
"Some of the smaller, more thinly capitalised ship owners
... will still struggle," said Nick Fletcher of Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, one of the few banks boosting
lending to the sector.
Fotini Karamanli, chief executive of dry bulk ship owner
Hellenic Carriers, added: "The reality is ship
financing is more expensive today and the terms under which it
is provided are stricter."