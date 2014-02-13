(Adds further detail, comment, background)
By Jonathan Saul and Steve Slater
LONDON Feb 13 Lloyds Banking Group is
looking to sell $500 million of shipping loans as the British
bank accelerates its exit from the sector, trade finance and
banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The sale is likely to be the final large divestment of loans
from its ship finance portfolio as the British bank cuts the
size of its balance sheet to reduce risk.
Lloyds accelerated the run-down of its shipping portfolio
last year and sold 2.7 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) of loans,
contributing to a 35 billion pound reduction in its non-core
assets to 64 billion pounds.
Lloyds, its British rival Royal Bank of Scotland and
Germany's Commerzbank and HSH are among
European banks seeking to sell shipping loans to investors
including private equity funds to strengthen their balance
sheets.
"This is expected to be the last slice of the portfolio that
is up for grabs," one trade finance source said.
Lloyds' sale of shipping loans last year left it with 965
million pounds of net ship finance loans at the end of December,
down from more than 7 billion pounds at the peak of the
financial crisis.
"This portfolio still suffers some stress due to volatile
asset values and ongoing financial restructures," the bank said
in its annual results on Thursday, adding that impairment
charges were still running at similar levels to those
experienced in 2012, but last year's sales had materially
reduced its risk exposure.
The bank declined further comment.
There has been a flurry of deals in recent months for ship
finance loans or portfolios. Forecasts of a pick-up in world
trade in goods, after the worst slide in decades pushed some
major shipping firms to the wall, are driving interest from
hedge funds and other investors who are betting on better times
for the sector.
"The situation has changed dramatically in the last two,
three months: the secondary market for (shipping) loans ... has
gone up in price dramatically," said Peter Hall, director,
distressed debt trading, at Citigroup Global Markets.
"I find that at 90 percent of the value of any loan,
automatically the bank will be willing to sell and all the hedge
funds are willing to buy. We have seen whole transactions,
billion dollar transactions, turn over in a matter of weeks when
you find that magic price," Hall told a Marine Money ship
finance forum in London last month.
A ship finance source said separately that selling at 85-90
percent would be attractive to Lloyds.
"If you look at what has happened recently it seems that
private equity funds or whoever is investing is paying rather
good money for shipping portfolios," the source said.
Lloyds, which is 33 percent owned by the UK government, has
shed 170 billion pounds of assets it deemed as non-core in the
past four years, as part of a plan that its Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio on Thursday said had reduced risk, cut
costs and simplified the bank.
The bank had 25 billion pounds of non-core assets that were
not from retail banking at the end of last year, and it said on
Thursday it expects to reduce that by another 10 billion this
year.
