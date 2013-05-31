LONDON May 31 Lloyds Banking Group is
looking to sell an estimated $500 million tranche of its
shipping loans as it continues to shrink its non-core portfolio,
trade finance sources said on Friday.
The bank declined to comment. It had about 7 billion pounds
($10.7 billion) of shipping loans outstanding at the end of
March.
"Lloyds has been trying to sell off another portion of their
loan book and they have been trying to do it below the parapet
using specialists," one trade finance source said. "They are
taking a piecemeal approach to selling their overall loan book."
In October sources told Reuters Lloyds took a near 50
percent loss on a $750 million portfolio of shipping loans it
sold to U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital.
"The cleanest solution would have been for Lloyds to have
sold (the whole portfolio) at 90 or 95 cents on the dollar and
shut it down but nobody was offering them anything close to
that," said Basil Karatzas, chief executive of consultancy and
brokerage Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co. "Now they appear to be
parcelling out the portfolio."