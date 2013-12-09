LONDON Dec 9 Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it would sell its remaining 21 percent stake in wealth manager St James's Place to bolster its capital.

It said that, under full Basel III capital rules the placing would increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 670 million pounds ($1.1 billion), or 24 basis points.

Lloyds said it will sell 109 million shares to institutional shareholders. The stake is worth around 700 million pounds.