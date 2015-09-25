LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 12 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatisation following a taxpayer bailout in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Friday it had reduced its holding in Lloyds to 11.98 percent.

Lloyds needed to tap 20.5 billion pounds from the public purse to avert collapse at the peak of the financial crisis, which left the government with a 43 percent stake.

The finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013 and Lloyds is on track to return to full private ownership in 2016. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)