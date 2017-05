LONDON, June 23 Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a stock market disclosure on Tuesday.

The taxpayer's stake has fallen to 16.87 percent, the ministry added.

Lloyds was rescued at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds $32.36 billion) to taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.6336 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)