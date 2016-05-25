LONDON May 25 Shares in Britain's state-backed
Lloyds Banking Group rose above the level the government paid
for them for the first time in 5 months on Wednesday, raising
speculation the state will sell off stock to repay taxpayers who
funded a bailout eight years ago.
Lloyds shares breached 73.6 pence apiece, the average the
government paid for them, and were trading at that level as of
1423 GMT. The shares last traded above the threshold in
December.
Finance Minister George Osborne is looking to sell the last
remaining government-held shares in Lloyds over the next year
after a discounted sale to the general public was postponed
earlier this year due to turmoil in global financial markets.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)