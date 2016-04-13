* Investors want bank to "recession-proof" business
* Concerned over Lloyds' exposure to fall in credit demand
* Seek fresh push into wealth management
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 13 Lloyds Banking Group
shareholders want the bank to consider some creative additions
to its business to protect its generous dividend plans against
an economic slump in Britain.
Investors broadly approve of Lloyds' slimline strategy,
anchored by UK mortgages and retail and corporate lending, but
five Lloyds' investors contacted by Reuters think the bank might
benefit from 'recession-proofing' as Britain's economic
prospects darken.
"Lloyds is not bullet-proof ... The restructuring has been
impressive but it is incomplete. This is not yet a perfect bank
as far as shareholders are concerned," Guy de Blonay, fund
manager at Jupiter Asset Management, told Reuters.
With a costly payment protection insurance mis-selling
scandal largely behind it, investors believe Lloyds can afford
to make fresh investment into wealth management and its Scottish
Widows insurance business, which offer returns less correlated
to interest rates changes or Britain's economic strength.
Calls for a retune of the strategy follow a frustrating
start to 2016 for state-backed Lloyds, which recovered its
status as one of Europe's preferred bank stocks last year, after
a bold restructuring effort led by CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio.
Despite outperforming most of Europe's beleaguered banking
sector since 2015, its share price has dropped 13 percent over
the past year, below the government's break-even price of 73.6
pence.
This has put the brakes on a plan to return the bank to full
private ownership via an offer of at least 2 billion pounds
($2.85 billion) of shares to the public.
Some analysts have praised the bank's focused business model
and robust balance sheet, with Shore Capital describing the bank
as a future "cash machine" for investors chasing income returns.
The bank is forecast to achieve a dividend yield in excess
of 5 percent from 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But analysts at Berenberg, who point to the high level of UK
household debt, say Lloyds has a cost-to-income target that
relies on revenue growth they do not expect to materialise while
interest rates remain at record-low levels.
The depressed stock price suggests some investors share
concerns that Lloyds might be over-exposed to falling credit
demand and a rise in bad loans if Britain's economy continues to
slow.
"Lloyds has some ambitious dividend policy plans but these
are based on relatively favourable economic conditions and a
solid property market. My worry is how the business plan will
cope in a tougher economic environment," de Blonay said.
SHARE BOOST
A bigger push into higher margin businesses like wealth
management and insurance could revive investor appetite and
offset worries about the proposed retail sale and the outcome of
a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.
"A wealth business makes sense for a bank. They will have
excess deposits and therefore it will be good to build a wealth
management business," said one of the bank's 15 largest
investors, pointing to the potential for a greater partnership
with Aberdeen Asset Management, the fund manager in
which Lloyds owns a 9.8 percent stake.
Management changes at Lloyds' insurance division, which
operates the 200-year old Scottish Widows insurance brand,
suggest it is listening to shareholder concerns about the
resilience and breadth of its strategy.
Antonio Lorenzo, the executive responsible for delivering
above-target growth in Lloyds' consumer finance division in
2015, is now also responsible for the insurance arm.
AXA Investment Managers fund manager Jamie Forbes-Wilson,
another Lloyds shareholder, said structural changes in Britain's
banking market such as charging for current accounts could also
help prop up the Lloyds' revenues in the future.
"For providing basic banking services, banks like Lloyds
make very little money," he said. "Why should they give these
services for free?"
Investors hope to hear more on the bank's plans at its
general shareholder meeting on May 12. These could envisage a
return to the market for small acquisitions for the first time
since a multi-billion pound state rescue during the financial
crisis.
"It's true the eggs are in one basket but there are
advantages to having a very streamlined business model focused
primarily on one economy," another source close to Lloyds said,
cautioning against any rash changes.
"Other banks have found that for every $1 of diversified
income earned, a $1 charge for operational risk is incurred,"
the source said.
($1 = 0.7022 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)