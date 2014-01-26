Jan 26 Tens of thousands of customers of banks
owned by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group were unable to
use their debit and ATM cards for several hours on Sunday as an
apparent technical glitch hit its system.
"We apologise that earlier today, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.,
some customers were unable to complete their debit card
transactions," Lloyds said in a statement.
"Although the majority of transactions were unaffected, we
are very sorry for the inconvenience that this will have
caused."
Approximately half of the company's 7,000 ATMs were
affected, Lloyds said, adding that the problem was resolved by
7.30 p.m.
A similar problem hit Royal Bank of Scotland in
December, leaving 1 million customers unable to withdraw cash or
pay for goods on one of the busiest online shopping days of the
year. Its chief executive later said the bank had neglected its
technology for years.
The Financial Conduct Authority has been scrutinising the
resilience of all banks' technology to address concerns that
outdated systems and a lack of investment could cause more
crashes.
A software upgrade gone wrong in June 2012 cost RBS 175
million pounds ($286 million) in compensation for customers and
extra payments to staff after the bank opened branches for
longer in response.