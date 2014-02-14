LONDON Feb 14 Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Will Samuel as chairman of TSB, the network of 631 branches which the state-backed lender plans to list on the London Stock Exchange later this year.

Samuel, who takes up the position immediately, was previously a director of investment bank Schroders and vice chairman of investment banking at Citigroup Europe. He has also served as a senior advisor to Britain's financial regulator.

"Will brings a wealth of experience to the role and is well-regarded by the market and across the financial services industry. He is a key hire and will be instrumental in building TSB's independent future as a challenger to the other high street banks," said Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff.