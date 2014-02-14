LONDON Feb 14 Lloyds Banking Group has
appointed Will Samuel as chairman of TSB, the network of 631
branches which the state-backed lender plans to list on the
London Stock Exchange later this year.
Samuel, who takes up the position immediately, was
previously a director of investment bank Schroders and vice
chairman of investment banking at Citigroup Europe. He has also
served as a senior advisor to Britain's financial regulator.
"Will brings a wealth of experience to the role and is
well-regarded by the market and across the financial services
industry. He is a key hire and will be instrumental in building
TSB's independent future as a challenger to the other high
street banks," said Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff.