BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
LONDON May 27 Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it will float about 25 percent of its TSB business on the London Stock Exchange, with the remainder sold before the end of 2015.
The bank is required to sell TSB because of a European Union requirement after Lloyds received state aid in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"TSB has a national network of branches, a strong balance sheet and significant economic protection against legacy issues," Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in a statement.
The offer is expected to take place in June, with the publication of a prospectus mid-June. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
OTTAWA, April 18 Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 percent in March from February and prices were up 18.6 percent from a year earlier as strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.