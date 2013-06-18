* NBNK says thinks was political interference in process
* Lloyds says Co-op picked for financial, deal reasons
* Lloyds became aware of Co-op problems in December
* Moody's downgrades Co-op Bank ratings
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, June 18 British bank Lloyds has
denied being subject to political pressure to sell hundreds of
branches to the Co-operative Group, rebutting
suggestions of ministerial interference in the controversial
sale.
Lloyds has been forced to sell the 632 branches by European
regulators as a cost of its taxpayer rescue in 2008, but its
choice to sell to Co-op Bank has been slammed after a big hole
appeared in the mutual's finances, prompting allegations that
politicians had encouraged the choice.
"What the board looked at was financial and the ability to
execute (the sale). Those were the only two things we looked at,
no political (pressure)," Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff told a
committee of lawmakers on Tuesday.
The Treasury Select Committee quizzed Lloyds executives on
their decision, since abandoned, to sell the branches to the
Co-op, rather than to a rival start-up bidder NBNK,
which said it made a higher offer.
Peter Levene, former chairman of NBNK, said in written
evidence to the committee there appeared to have been political
interference in the bidding process.
Co-op withdrew its offer to buy the branches in April after
it was found to have a capital shortfall, which Britain's
regulator has since pegged at 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).
Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday piled more pressure on the
Co-op, downgrading its senior debt and deposit ratings. The
mutual, which has 4.7 million bank customers, is forcing
bondholders to take losses under its rescue plan.
Lloyds picked Co-op as the winner of the auction last July
and executives said they only realised there was a problem with
Co-op's capital strength in December.
MORE MONEY
NBNK's Levene said it had offered more money than the Co-op
and was the only bidder to meet the timetable set out by Lloyds
for second-round bids, which the bank extended to allow the
Co-op to make its offer.
He said he had received "a number of messages indicating
that there had been significant political involvement leading up
to the original decision", as the coalition government had
wanted to promote the interests of mutuals in financial
services.
"I was therefore advised that the decision was based on an
indication from senior politicians within the coalition that the
Co-op deal was to be the preferred and definitive solution,"
Levene said in a submission to the committee.
Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio rejected Levene's claims
that Lloyds preferred the Co-op. "I seriously contest that. The
offer in the end was not substantially better ... we chose the
best bid," he said.
NBNK was allowed to make five bids and it should have made a
higher offer to succeed, Horta-Osorio said.
Both offers had complex structures. Co-op's bid was worth
about 700 million pounds and NBNK's offer may have been just 630
million, Lloyds estimated.
Horta-Osorio estimated it would cost Lloyds about 1.6
billion pounds to spin-off and separate the branches.
The Lloyds executives said they discussed the bid process
with government ministers.
"There was no preference expressed to us by government
ministers," Bischoff said. He said after the bank picked the
Co-op ministers were pleased with the decision and indicated
they liked the mutual sector.
Lloyds said it had contacted 42 potential bidders for the
branch network, codenamed Project Verde, which ended with
confirmed bids by Co-op, NBNK and Sun Capital.
NBNK released a document it said it gave Lloyds in January
2012 saying there was a "high risk" the Co-op's purchase of the
branches would fall through, citing its stretched capital
position and execution risk.