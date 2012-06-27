LONDON, June 27 State-backed Lloyds Banking
Group said on Wednesday it had reached an understanding
over the terms of a deal to sell over 600 branches to the
Co-operative Group and would end talks over a sale to new
banking venture NBNK.
"The group and Co-op now have an understanding on the
commercial terms for the transaction. During this final stage of
the discussions, and in order to proceed to 'Heads of
Agreement', negotiations with the Co-op will proceed on an
exclusive basis," Lloyds said in a statement.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the government, must sell the
branches, code named Verde, under European State Aid rules,
having been bailed out by Britain in 2008.
The Verde business has around 5 million customers and
represents 6 percent of all bank branches in Britain. When
combined with the Co-op business, it will have 7 percent of the
total market for current accounts in Britain.
Lloyds said the new entity would likely have equity capital
of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) supporting it.