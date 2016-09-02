BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking North America, a part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, said it appointed Alasdair Gardner as the head of its global corporates coverage team.
Gardner was most recently regional managing director of Scotland and North England for mid-markets at Lloyds Bank in the UK. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.