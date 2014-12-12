Dec 12 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed
Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged
credit sales division.
Newell was most recently head of the high yield credit sales
at Lloyds Bank.
She will work alongside Paul Osment, co-head of leveraged
credit sales and report to Adam Barrett, managing director and
head of institutional sales.
Newell has fifteen years of experience in credit products
including positions at RBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)