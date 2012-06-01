EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, June 1 Private equity property funds run by Blackstone and Morgan Stanley will pay A$640 million ($621 million) to acquire an A$1.9 billion portfolio of distressed property loans in Australia from a unit of Lloyds Banking Group, a source said on Friday.
The Blackstone Real Estate Property Fund VII and the Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund VII, backed by financing from Deutsche Bank, are acquiring the distressed debt at around 34 cents on the dollar, the source said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has