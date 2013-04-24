LONDON, April 24 Lloyds Banking Group PLC :
* Ec mandated business disposal update (verde)
* Co-op board has decided that they can no longer proceed with
a purchase of
the verde business
* Says Co-op cited impact of current economic environment,
worsened outlook for
growth
* Co-op also cited increasing regulatory requirements on the
financial services
sector in general
* The group now intends to divest verde through an initial
public offering
(IPO),
* IPO will be subject to regulatory and ec approval, and an
update on timing
given in due course
* Plans in place for a rebranding of the business as tsb which
will be visible
on the high street