BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON Feb 14 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex Lloyds CEO daniels says some shareholders wanted bank to leverage
balance sheet prior to 2008 financial crisis * Source text
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.