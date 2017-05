LONDON, March 1 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Annual performance award to the group chief executive of £1,485,000 deferred

in shares. * Deferral period for award will be extended to 5 years, will not be released

until 2018 * CEO share award will vest if share price of 73.6P reached or government sold

33 percent at above 61P * Bonus pool for 2012 has been set at £365 million.