March 1 () - LONDON, March 1 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * CEO says verde disposal to co-op remains bank's preferred option * CEO says focussed on getting bank into shape for government to start selling

shares * CEO says bank's main objective is to get UK taxpayers money back * Fd says bank not a focus of regulators in libor investigations * CEO says 'absolute focus' is to get taxpayers' money back and very confident

of doing so * Fd says ppi claims are coming down, 20 percent lower in Q4 than Q3 * Fd says paying out about 160 million STG a month in ppi compensation * CEO says tsb brand will be operating in high street from August to prepare

for sale to co-op * CEO says verde sale plan to co-op is 'on plan'