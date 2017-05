LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Fd says unlikely to hear from pra on capital until it finishes assessment of

all banks * Fd says will seek regulatory approvals for verde IPO in coming months * Fd says expects to request extension on deadline for verde sale around

September * Fd says expects to undertake verde IPO next year * Fd says expects cost of verde sale to rise by 200-300 million STG * CEO says has not held talks with ukfi, treasury in Q1 over government share

sale