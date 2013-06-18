LONDON, June 18 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * CEO says verde IPO will lead to additional costs of 200-300 million STG * Chairman says was concerned there might be a capital shortfall at Co-op in

December 2012 * CEO says it was clear there was a shortfall in Co-op's capital position * CEO says raised concerns with Co-op over capital, Co-op said was handling

situation with regulator * Chairman says did not think Co-op capital issues represented a systemic risk