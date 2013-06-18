BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
LONDON, June 18 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * CEO says shared doubts over viability of Co-op proposal with regulator after
December 2012 * CEO says had spoken several times with government ministers about Co-op
branch deal * CEO says discussed verde transaction in meetings with treasury minister mark
hoban * Chairman says no preference expressed by government ministers on verde sale * CEO says had clear impression government liked option of verde branches going
to Co-op
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,