UPDATE 1-Ghana sells 3.42 bln cedis ($790 mln) 15-yr local bond debut

ACCRA, March 31 Ghana raised 3.42 billion cedis ($790 million) from a debut 15-year domestic bond issued on Friday, paying a yield of 19.75 percent, lead arrangers said. The West African oil, gold and cocoa exporter also accepted 1.45 billion cedis worth of bids ($335 mln) for a concurrent 7-year local bond at a yield of 19.75 percent as part of renewed efforts to use longer maturities to rebalance its finances. Ghana is more than halfway through a three-year $918 million aid deal wi