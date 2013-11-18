LONDON Nov 18 Lloyds Banking Group PLC has
agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660
million pounds paid mostly in shares.
In a statement on Monday, Lloyds said Aberdeen will pay in
132 million shares, or 9.9 percent of the company, worth around
560 million pounds.
The deal also includes a further 100 million pounds in cash
to be paid over five years depending on the performance of a
strategic relationship between the two firms whereby Aberdeen
will manage assets on behalf of the banking group.