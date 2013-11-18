LONDON Nov 18 Lloyds Banking Group PLC has agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds paid mostly in shares.

In a statement on Monday, Lloyds said Aberdeen will pay in 132 million shares, or 9.9 percent of the company, worth around 560 million pounds.

The deal also includes a further 100 million pounds in cash to be paid over five years depending on the performance of a strategic relationship between the two firms whereby Aberdeen will manage assets on behalf of the banking group.