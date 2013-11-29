Nov 29 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Sale of CRE loans * Agreed the sale of a corporate real estate portfolio (the portfolio), to

promontoria holding 89 bv * Gross assets subject to the transaction are £1,094 million, at current

exchange rates * Deal for a cash consideration of E1,032 million, or approximately £860

million at current exchange rates * Transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2013. * Deal not expected to have a material impact on the group * Source text