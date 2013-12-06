BRIEF-Shandong Xinchao Energy's unit signs agreement with Moss Creek Resources
* Says unit's Surge Operating LLC signs service agreement with Moss Creek Resources LLC
Dec 6 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Lloyds Banking Group announces the sale of a portfolio of Irish retail
mortgages * For a cash consideration of £257 million * Sale of Irish retail mortgages to an entity affiliated with apollo global
management * Source text
* Says unit's Surge Operating LLC signs service agreement with Moss Creek Resources LLC
April 12 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd * Says Chairman Gao Guofu resigns due to change in job role Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2psLXUF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)