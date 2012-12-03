LONDON Dec 3 Lloyds Banking Group PLC :
* Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says secure deposits Are A Safer
basis for growing a
bank than wholesale funding
* Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says believed bank's wholesale
funding was
sustainable, didn't believe was making bank more insecure
* Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would have done things
differently "with the
benefit of hindsight"
* Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would not describe bank's
corporate lending as
'incompetent'
* Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says level of impairments in
corporate bank could
not be explained purely by financial crisis