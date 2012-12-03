LONDON Dec 3 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says secure deposits Are A Safer basis for growing a

bank than wholesale funding * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says believed bank's wholesale funding was

sustainable, didn't believe was making bank more insecure * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would have done things differently "with the

benefit of hindsight" * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would not describe bank's corporate lending as

'incompetent' * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says level of impairments in corporate bank could

not be explained purely by financial crisis