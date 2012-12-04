LONDON Dec 4 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank failed to anticipate protracted

closure of wholesale markets * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says found fsa enforcement report to be

'deeply shocking' * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was 'being shorted' in March

2008, was seen as being vulnerable * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank took steps to broaden nature of

financing, accelerate rate of deposit growth * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank had long term worries about

wholesale markets, not short-term