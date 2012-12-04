LONDON Dec 4 Lloyds Banking Group PLC :
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank failed to
anticipate protracted
closure of wholesale markets
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says found fsa
enforcement report to be
'deeply shocking'
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was 'being
shorted' in March
2008, was seen as being vulnerable
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank took steps to
broaden nature of
financing, accelerate rate of deposit growth
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank had long term
worries about
wholesale markets, not short-term