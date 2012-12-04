LONDON Dec 4 Lloyds Banking Group PLC :
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says did identify long
term availability
of wholesale markets as a risk
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank's non-executive
directors did
not challenge basic business model
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says personally regrets
corporate lending
not being reined in in 2006, 2007
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was not an
organisation
obsessed by growth or a culture of optimism
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says failure to foresee
long-term closure
of wholesale markets was biggest mistake
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says board in no way
encouraged a culture
of risk taking
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was guilty of
'a lot of
mistaken lending'
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says most of lending was
competent, some
was incompetent
* Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says deeply regrets
bank's failure to
rein in corporate lending book