LONDON May 23 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group
said it had raised 450 million pounds ($677 million)
from the sale of 15 percent of wealth manager St. James's Place
to boost its capital.
Lloyds said the 77 million shares had been placed at 580
pence per share, a 9.4 percent discount to its Wednesday closing
price of 640 pence.
After its previous sale of shares in St. James's Place in
March, Lloyds had agreed not to reduce its stake further for at
least a year, but that lock-up was waived on Wednesday by
bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Lloyds, which still holds a 21 percent stake in St. James's,
said in a statement on Thursday that the lock-up could not be
waived again for at least six months.
Lloyds said under full Basel III capital rules the placing
will increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 500
million pounds, or 16 basis points. Under current rules, the
bank will realise a gain of about 40 million pounds on the sale.