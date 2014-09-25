Sept 25 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Proposed placing of shares in TSB Banking Group
* Proposed placing of 57.5 million ordinary shares in TSB
Banking Group plc by Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Following sale group expects to retain approximately 50%
of issued share capital of TSB
* It is expected that TSB will continue to be consolidated
within Lloyds Banking Group accounts
* Placing represent approximately 11.5% of company's issued
ordinary share capital
* UBS Investment Bank is acting as bookrunner in connection
with placing
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be
agreed by UBS and Lloyds Bank at close of bookbuild process
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on
group, including its capital position
* Cash proceeds from sale will be used for general corporate
purposes
* Lloyds Bank will not dispose of any further TSB shares for
a period of 90 days following completion of placing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: