BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
July 3 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Group's underlying profit and statutory results are unchanged as a result of these restatements
* Restatement also includes attribution to divisions of regulatory costs such as bank levy and fscs cost
* Restated segmental profit and loss and balance sheet information for 2013 to reflect reorganisation of group's operating structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.