BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Lloyds Banking Group Plc has sold 161 million pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK lender TSB at a price of 280 pence a share.
Lloyds said on Friday that it had sold the shares, representing around 11.5 percent of the company's issued share capital, in an accelerated bookbuild.
UBS advised Lloyds on the sale.
($1 = 0.6133 British Pounds)
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared skeptical of widening the scope of who can be subject to a federal law targeting debt collectors' abusive practices by including those who buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar.