Egypt central bank says moves monetary policy meeting back to May 21
CAIRO, May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.
April 25 Lloyds Of London :
* Excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of £3,126m
* Despite some volatility in financial markets during Q1 of 2014, net movements in period as a whole were modest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top White House officials said on Monday they expect the U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week to pass the Republicans' latest plan to reform the nation's healthcare system, even as the party's lawmakers still appeared divided over the measure.